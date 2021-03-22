Sudan: Khartoum At Night - Can We See This Image Once Again?

21 March 2021
SudaNow (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Actor, Poet Tariq Alamin is airing an initiative to rehabilitate central Khartoum and turn it into a social, cultural and commercial attraction.

The move, entitled "Khartoum at Night" initiative is sponsored by the Sudanese Studies Center and has received a wide response from male and female volunteers; artists, ecologists, engineers and others who yearn to see central Khartoum back to its previous splendor as a beautiful, tidy and creative city.

Khartoum Billail (Khartoum at Night) was for a longtime a catch phrase among Sudanese in reference to all that is beautiful and tranquil, given the beauty of the city's center in the past.

Melodist Abdelkareem Alkabli has performed a captivating song carrying this title.

Central Khartoum's contour was designed by the Britons along the lines of the British flag (the Union Jack) when they conquered Sudan in the early 1900s. The Union Jack lines still cannot escape a careful eye looking at aerial photos of this part of the city.

It could be due to this organized contour that President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the late Sheikh Zayid Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, is claimed to have asked Sudanese engineers and administrators working on the construction of today's Abu Dhabi to design it along the image of central Khartoum.

Amin said operatives of the initiative are busy holding preparatory meetings to promote this heart of the city and rearrange, beautify and clean it up.

The initiative first targets the area extending from the Nile Avenue down to the Railway Station to the South and from the Confluence of the White and Blue Niles in the West down to the Army General Command to the East.

This area will see the implementation of a number of plans that include overhauling the sewer system, turning empty government spaces into green plazas, the lighting of all the roads of the area, the building of fountains, the planting of shade trees, the erection of statues at street entrances, the decoration of streets with portraits and the revival of long-deserted cinema houses and public libraries.

The plan also seeks to revive cultural and research centers and the encouragement of businesses, including foreign exchange offices, to work at night.

According to Amin also, the plan caters for the establishment of coffee shops, cafes, restaurants and trade stands along the main roads and in the city center.

Mr. Amin is a well known theater and TV actor, producer. He is also known for leading social initiatives, including a long-standing initiative by his team of 100 volunteers to repair schools and provide them with libraries, health services and theaters.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Mourners line Up on Dodoma Streets to Bid Magufuli Farewell
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.