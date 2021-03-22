Tanzania: JPM Daring, Patriotic Leader, Say Academicians

AS Tanzanians mourn the passing on of President John Magufuli, a cross section of academicians eulogised him as a bold and daring leader who walked his talk.

Equally, they described him as a leader who was patriotic to his country, besides his result-oriented character, who has set a legacy for present and future generations.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' on Thursday, a lecturer of Economics at Mzumbe University, Dr Eliaza Mkuna, said President Magufuli had courage and a daring heart that had left behind a major legacy of his five-year administration during the first term and four months of the second term in the country's top office.

"He normally said Tanzania is a rich country and always walked the talk. It's clear that our country has plenty of resources, but it has been lacking good governance. Therefore, Dr Magufuli wanted the entire nation to benefit from it," he noted.

The analyst also recalled Dr Magufuli's initiatives that resulted in the establishment of a number of projects and strategies that had multiplier effects on the country's development.

According to him, most of the projects that have been established under his administration have lifted high the country's status as a result of Tanzania's qualifications for lower middle income status even before the targeted timeframe.

He was optimistic that his successor would continue implementing all ongoing projects established by President Magufuli.

"This is the way to honour the legacy which President Magufuli has left in the country. I'm optimistic that all ongoing projects pioneered by Dr Magufuli would be implemented as intended," Dr Mkuna added.

Furthermore, Dr Mkuna asked Tanzanians to maintain unity, love and solidarity during this difficult moment.

Mr Innocent Shoo of the Centre for Foreign Studies said Dr Magufuli was the only president who made Tanzania attain the middle income status and transformed the country's foreign policy into economic diplomacy.

According to him, since he wanted Tanzania to undergo industrial revolution and increase foreign direct investments (FDIs) Dr Magufuli was up for constructing modern infrastructure to support investments.

"It was also during his tenure when Tanzania established a number of embassies abroad and strengthened diplomatic ties with overseas countries. He also wanted all overseas missions to focus on marketing business and investment opportunities available in the country," he said.

To attract more FDIs, Mr Shoo said President Magufuli strengthened the rule of law and good governance by fighting against corruption, a move that to a considerable extent won the confidence of foreign and local investors.

Other initiatives that President Magufuli worked on were in the energy sector as he initiated major projects, including the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) as part of his efforts to ensure the country had enough capacity to meet industrial demand.

"Since presidency is an institution, then there is no doubt that all projects would be implemented accordingly by his successors," he said.

For his part, an analyst of political and social development who also lecturers at the University of Dodoma (Udom), Dr Paul Loisulie, said Dr Magufuli was well-known for his work that played a great role in transforming the country.

On established projects, the scholar was also optimistic that the successor would walk in Magufuli's footsteps basing on the experience that she has acquired for the past five years.

"Dr Magufuli was a transformative and pragmatic leader. I'm optimistic that the Vice President can redesign her own way of ensuring the project initiated is accomplished," he noted, adding that JPM was a man of action in the country.

Dr Lucas Kisasa of the University of Dar es Salaam said the country had lost a leader who was dedicated to serving the nation from the challenge it was facing.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I was seeing him as a game changer since he managed to instil a great legacy within a short period where all Tanzanians are now confident in the country's capacity to implement development projects using its own sources," he said.

It is clear that the country is going in the right direction based on his leadership philosophy.

Dr Kisasa noted that Dr Magufuli had set standards to all people in the country that everything was possible where there was commitment and courage among key players.

"Indeed, the country has lost a patriotic leader who always wanted to transform the economy and living standards of poor Tanzanians," he explained.

For her part, a lecturer at Tumaini University Dar es Salaam College (TUDARco), Ms Rachel Yusuph , who said the country would miss a true patriotic, God fearing and hardworking leader.