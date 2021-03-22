Tanzania: Shock, Disbelief Strikes Legal Fraternity

CHIEF Justice Prof Ibrahim Juma and several lawyers in the legal fraternity on Thursday expressed their shock and disbelief on the untimely death of President Dr John Magufuli on Wednesday evening.

Prof Juma said that the Judiciary's management and staff join Tanzanians in mourning the tragedy that has befallen the nation. "Following the president's death, the Judiciary of Tanzania extends its condolences to the Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan and all government officials.

"President Magufuli will be remembered for his contribution to the Judiciary, including strengthening the Judiciary's infrastructure and the fight against corruption by facilitating the establishment of the Economic, Corruption and Organised Crime Division of the High Court of Tanzania," he said.

Long-serving advocate, Mr Michael Ngalo, said that to him the death of President Magufuli was a big loss to the whole nation and to top national leaders the country has had since independence from Britain in 1961.

"I received the news of the untimely death of President Magufuli with total disbelief because in his last public appearances he didn't look sick. Rather he looked energetic and jovial as he always did in public gatherings," he said.

Mr Ngalo distinguishes Dr Magufuli from the rest of leaders due to his braveness, daring, openness, honesty, strictness and God fearing character and was a no-nonsense leader when it comes to performance of his duties, and that has left a legacy of his own in the history of the country.

Being a legal professional, Mr Ngalo said he was aware of President Magufuli's role and contribution to the sector in the country.

"He supported and made sure that the court's working conditions and infrastructure were improved and approved funds to implement and achieve those improvements.

He appointed a good number of judges in efforts to ensure that the judiciary is well staffed," the lawyer said.

Advocate Ngalo described Dr Magufuli further that he was a person touched by injustice in that whenever he received complaints of injustice being perpetrated against the ordinary people he intervened instantly by assigning the responsible officers to deal with their grievances.

Former Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mr Augustine Shio, expressed almost similar position and was still wondering how this country will move forward after President Magufuli.

Mr Shio, who is currently an Advocate of the High Court, said that described Dr Magufuli as a man who took the country from the lowest place to the high position and that is why Tanzania reached the middle class income.

"It is true that everyone will leave this world, but for our President, even if I look at his 61-year-old age, is a working age. There are several development projects he had set up, notably the SGR and Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station, also called Rufiji Hydroelectric Power Station," he said.

He, thus, went on asking where another person like this leader will come from to extend these initiatives he has established and to fulfill his dreams. This is because, he said, President Magufuli was a slightly different person; he was thinking big things and was implementing them fast.

"I appreciate his performance and how he was running his country. Now I wonder who among the leader is going to continue with his speed on these unfinished projects. There is a lot of money has been invested. But let us remain united and pray for his successor and I believe we will succeed," he said.

Another seasoned lawyer Hudson Ndusyepo was shot of word, he quickly said that most Tanzanians had seen President Magufuli that he was the only person who was different and Tanzanians came to a place where we thought he would not die.

"The news of his death are really shocking to us as Tanzanians because we put ourselves in the position that he will not die so that he can fulfill the work and goals he intended for his country and good for the nation," he said.

On his part, another long serving member of the bar, Mr Cuthbert Tenga, said that Tanzanians will remember him as a leader who was making decisions and was implementing them without fearing or favouring anybody.

"Decisions are crucial in leadership and you make decisions and implement them. Our president supervised his decisions and cleared the government machinery. He has been able to control the government and shown us that it is possible for a leader to run the government if he wants to," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As far as justice is concerned, the Advocate pointed out that Dr Magufuli has shown that real justice needs a true independent judiciary for the country to administer justice and give the people hope that their problems will be heard and resolved.

Upcoming youthful lawyer Jonathan Mbuga said that he would remember President Magufuli for supporting the Judiciary in ensuring that it performed its obligations as per the constitution effectively. According to him, he made appointment of judges of youth age, who have improved efficiency.

He pointed out further that Dr Magufuli created a system of accountability to all public servants, which also extended to all judicial officers, with judges and magistrate inclusive. The lawyer explained that the former head of state also played a great role in improvement of infrastructure in the Judiciary.