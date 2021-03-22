South Africa: Notoane Names U23 Squad for Training Camp

The u23s travelled to Saudi Arabia for two international friendly matches late last year in which they played two games, losing one and drawing the other.
Speaking ahead of the camp, coach Notoane stated that the camp is aimed at enhancing technical understanding and assessing new players in the team to see how they adjust.
"We would have loved to have our overseas based players but that was hindered by Covid-19 regulations.
"The aim of this camp is to bring the local group together and assess them, especially those who are new in the set-up like Ashley Du Preez of Stellenbosch FC," said Notoane.
"We further want to sort out our centre back position and make sure that when the time comes for selection, we are ready," concluded Notoane.
U23 NATIONAL TEAM SQUAD FOR TRAINING CAMP
21 - 29 MARCH 2021
GOALKEEPERS:
1. Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows FC)
2. Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtics)
3. Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)
DEFENDERS:
4. Sandile Mthethwa (Chippa United FC)
5. Katlego Mohamme (University of Pretoria FC)
6. James Thabiso Monyane (Orlando Pirates FC ()
7. Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs F
8. Sifiso Ngobeni (Bloemfontein Celtics FC)
9. Mlebogo Modise (Maritzburg United FC )
10.Given Msimango (TS Galaxy FC)
11. Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City FC (SA)
12. Luke Fleurs (SuperSport United FC (SA)
MIDFIELDERS:
13. Athenkosi Dladla (University of Pretoria FC)
14. Goodman Mosele (Baroka FC)
15. Kamohelo Abel Mahlatsi (Moroka Swallows FC )
16. Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United FC)
17. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs FC (SA)
18. Happy Mashiane (Kaizer Chiefs FC)
19. Grant Margeman (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)
20. Kgaogelo Sekota (Moroka Swallows FC)
FORWARDS:
21. Fagrie Lakay (Cape Town City)
22. Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)
23. Ashley Du Preez (Stellenbosch FC)
24. Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns FC)
For further information please contact:
SAFA: Head of Communications
Dominic Chimhavi
Email: dominic.chimhavi@safa.net
Mobile: +27 71 332 9886