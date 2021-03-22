Kenya: Virus Infections Maintain Upward Trajectory With Over 1,200 Cases Reported

Nairobi — The country's COVID-19 positivity rate Saturday soared to 17.6 per cent with 1,274 cases out of 7,240 samples analyzed within 24 hours testing positive.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe in a statement sent to newsrooms added that 120 patients had recovered from the disease over the same period including 45 patients who were under home-based isolation and care.

He said there were 845 active admissions in various health facilities countrywide while another 2,405 patients were under home-based isolation and care.

The COVID-19 death toll rose rose to 1, 994 after another 5 patients succumbed to the disease within the reported period.

The Ministry of Health noted that 123 patients are in the Intensive Care unit including 33 who were on ventilatory support and 87 who were supplemental oxygen.

Nairobi accounted for the highest cases at 640 followed by Nakuru(93), Kiambu(81), Uasin Gishu(66), Mombasa(57), Machakos(51), Turkana(42) and Nyandarua(31).