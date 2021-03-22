Malawi: Udf Says It's Alliance With DPP Is Flexible

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has stated that its alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) does not bar the two parties from featuring candidates in each other's strongholds during by elections.

Speaking during an interview, UDF Secretary General Kandi Padambo said the alliance his party had with the DPP was mainly during the 2020 fresh presidential elections.

He was reacting to concerns raised by some commentators questioning the DPPs decision to field a candidate in Chikwawa East constituency whose sitting MP has been a UDF candidate, saying the DPP would have considered supporting former Parliamentarian for the area , Mr Rodrick Khumbanyiwa whose victory was nullified by the courts.

Padambo, however, said the two parties are back at the drawing board where they are trying to revive their grassroot structures.

He said in some instances the two parties may agree to feature one candidate to maximise the chances of one candidate among the two parties to win.

"Just like we have been saying, our alliance with the DPP was mainly during the 2020 fresh presidential elections. After that period each party is now strengthening its grassroot structures. Even the leaders for the two parties have also been emphasising this .

"It is therefore necessary for each party to be testing their strength on the ground by participating in by- elections. It can be almost inevitable for the two parties to compete against each other on the ground," said Padambo.

His remarks comes when there is stiff competition between the UDF candidate for Chikwawa East Rodrick Khumbanyiwa and his DPP counterpart Ginnford Maulidi.

Ironically, the UDF candidate in Nsanje central, Laston Saidi Katole has withdrawn from the parliamentary race in order to support the DPP candidate for the area Francis Kasaira to return his post which was also nullified by the court.

MEC shall hold by -elections in Chikwawa East, Nsanje Central and Nsanje North Constituencies on the 30th March after the courts nullified the 2019 parliamentary results for these areas due to widespread irregularities.

In Zomba Changalume, Ntchisi North, Lilongwe Msinja South, Karonga North West Constituencies and Liviridzi ward in Balaka and Chitakale ward in Mulanje the by elections shall be held following death of their representatives.