Malawi Football to Be Beamed On TV By Mbc, Mibawa

19 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says the process of putting Malawi football on television is at an advanced stage and the channel for the same could roll out March end or early April on Kiliyekiliye decoders.

Commercial and Marketing Manager at FAM, Limbani Cliff Matola, says the Malawi Digital Broadcast Network (MDBN) has set channel 122 on Kiliyekiliye decoders as special for Malawi football.

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and Mibawa Televison will be responsible for producing live pictures from the stadia for Malawians to watch on channel 122.

"Let me inform Malawians that the process of establishing a channel for Malawi football is coming to an end. The crucial stage was entering into partnership with the Malawi Digital Broadcast Network (MDBN) for them to give us a channel on Kiliyekiliye. That was done. Right now we are working with media institutions who will be producing some programmes on the channel in addition to beaming live games.

"We are finalizing everything with MBC Tv and Mibawa Television. Malawians will be able to watch their own football on Mpira Channel 122 on Malawi Digital Broadcast Network Kiliyekiliye decoder by the end of this month or early next month (April)," explained Matola to the local media.

Meanwhile, the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) is finalizing the testing of players and officials for Covid-19 in preparation for football restart.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.