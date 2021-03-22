Malawi Football to Be Beamed On TV By Mbc, Mibawa

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says the process of putting Malawi football on television is at an advanced stage and the channel for the same could roll out March end or early April on Kiliyekiliye decoders.

Commercial and Marketing Manager at FAM, Limbani Cliff Matola, says the Malawi Digital Broadcast Network (MDBN) has set channel 122 on Kiliyekiliye decoders as special for Malawi football.

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and Mibawa Televison will be responsible for producing live pictures from the stadia for Malawians to watch on channel 122.

"Let me inform Malawians that the process of establishing a channel for Malawi football is coming to an end. The crucial stage was entering into partnership with the Malawi Digital Broadcast Network (MDBN) for them to give us a channel on Kiliyekiliye. That was done. Right now we are working with media institutions who will be producing some programmes on the channel in addition to beaming live games.

"We are finalizing everything with MBC Tv and Mibawa Television. Malawians will be able to watch their own football on Mpira Channel 122 on Malawi Digital Broadcast Network Kiliyekiliye decoder by the end of this month or early next month (April)," explained Matola to the local media.

Meanwhile, the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) is finalizing the testing of players and officials for Covid-19 in preparation for football restart.