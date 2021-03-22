Malawi: Chitembeya Hits Back At Athletics Association of Malawi

19 March 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Fired General Secretary for the Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM), Frank Chitembeya, has hit back at the association saying it did not follow procedures to remove him from his position.

The association announced his removal saying he was making decisions for the association without consulting fellow executive committee members.

One of the issues was that he single-handedly selected athletes including Malawi Women's National Team striker, Asimenye Simwaka, to go into camp in preparation for Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

He was replaced by Mzee Makawa who is also Chairperson for Southern Region Athletics Association in the interim capacity.

Makawa confirmed his appointment effective March 16, 2021.

"He was making unilateral decisions without consulting the rest of the executive members. There was a time when Malawi athletes were in problems and got embarrassed in Tanzania until the Malawi Embassy came in. He also selected athletes to go into camp all by himself," explained Makawa.

But Chitembeya says the grounds for his removal are laughable.

"I am totally against what they are saying. They claim that I selected athletes who went to compete in Zambia alone. This is laughable. These athletes have been with the Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC) for some time. They were not elected this year.

"Asimenye Simwaka for example, has been in the files of MOC since she participated and did well in a competition in Mzuzu. MOC saw that she had the capability to win medals for the country. It's quite laughable when they say I am the one who brought her into camp.

"It's unfortunate that Malawians do sometimes not want to appreciate the good job that some people are doing. Jealousy will not take us anywhere. We have a pull down syndrome. I will continue serving Malawians through other platforms and that's what my family wants," charged Chitembeya on a local radio station.

However, Chitembeya is eligible to contest for any position within the Athletics Association of Malawi in the next elections.

