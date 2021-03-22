Malawi: People of Neno Demand Good Road, Petition Malawi Govt

People of Neno have mobilised themselves, risen up to demand a good road in their district.

Neno has one of the worst roads in the country.

Thursday morning, people of Neno through a grouping called Neno Road Advocacy stormed parliament to demand that upgrades Neno Road to tarmac standard.

The grouping presented a petition to the government through the National Assembly.

Robert Ngayiyaye, the grouping's chairperson, said the petition seeks Parliament's intervention in the construction of Neno Road.

"It is only Neno District which has no tarmac road for the past 57 years," Said Ngayiyaye.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the speaker of National Assembly, Member of Parliament for Neno North, Thoko Tembo, who was flanked by Member of Parliament for Mwanza South, Joyce Chitsulo, appealed to the Government to consider bituminising the road which he said will help to boost the economy of the country.

"Neno is blessed with a lot of agricultural products that if the road is constructed the country will benefit economically," Tembo said.

Neno Road Advocacy group was established to advocate the completion of Mwanza- Neno Road and Tsangano - Neno Road.