Kenya: Departing Gor Keeper Trainer Scoffs at Match Fixing Claims

Former Gor Mahia goalkeeper trainer Willis 'Awilo' Ochieng' has scoffed at allegations that his exit from the club is related to recent reports where the team's management said it was investigating a possible match-fixing racket.

Ochieng', who has served in the position for the past four years, resigned from his role on Friday, saying he arrived at the decision after failing to get his pay for 14 months.

"Please accept my formal notice of my resignation from the position of goalkeeper trainer... I wish to bring to your attention that the club owes me arrears for a total of 14 months," the letter, which was received by the club Vice Chairman Francis Wasuna, said.

Ochieng' told Nation Sport the financial difficulties at Gor forced him to resign to pursue other interests.

"I have not left because of the issue of match fixing. Those peddling such claims are lying. What is important to me now is that the club should arrange and pay me my accrued salary and not what people say," said Ochieng'.

"We have been suffering and I had no option but to leave after players told me that they were paid some money and I was left out. I have had issues concerning rent settlement with my landlord and therefore I have no option but to resign and look for other ways of survival," he added.

Ochieng' becomes the second member of the bench to leave Gor this year after their former assistant coach Patrick 'Pato' Odhiambo left the club in January citing lack of pay. Odhiambo joined Kakamega Homeboyz in the same capacity.

Ochieng' was appointed to the position in February 2017 after K'Ogalo parted ways with Mathew Ottamax.

Gor have had a below par season in the league, and are eighth on 19 points from 13 matches. Leaders Tusker are 16 points ahead although Gor have played two matches less.

Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier had last week stated that the club is investigating claims that some the matches involving the club this season had been fixed.

Gor resume their league campaign on Monday when they host newbies Bidco United at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani from 3pm.

In a related development, Portuguese coach Carlos Manuel Vaz Pinto has stripped captain Kenneth Muguna off his duties and handed defender Harun Shakava the arm band.

Shakava confirmed to Nation Sport that he is the new captain.

"My first job will be to cooperate with my teammates so that we turn around the league results. All is not lost and I'm sure we can start wining and win the league," Shakva said.

"I'm so determined to continue the wining culture I left at this club two years ago," said Shakava.

This will be the second time Shakava will be leading the club in the same role.

He took over the armband in 2018 from Musa Mohamed who had at the time joined Nkana FC.

The 27-year-old defender would follow in the footsteps of Mohamed in 2019 by joining the Zambian Premier League side and Muguna has been the captain since then.

He parted ways with Nkana last month to rejoin K'Ogalo on a two-year contract.

In his first five-year stint at the club, Shakava won four Kenyan Premier League titles among other domestic trophies.