Kenya/Egypt: Wanyama Missing as Mulee Names Squad for Egypt, Togo Qualifiers

20 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Harambee Stars coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named a 28-man squad for upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo.

Mulee has kept faith in the bulk of local-based players who played against Tanzania and South Sudan in international friendlies last week.

Star forward Michael Olunga leads the foreign legion that also has Sweden based duo of Joseph Okumu and Eric Ouma.

Skipper Victor Wanyama is conspicuously missing having just started preseason training with CF Montreal ahead of his first full season in the Major League Soccer.

Johanna Omollo, who plies his trade in Turkey, has also been left out and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu will be expected to provide guidance in that department in the absence of the experienced duo.

Goalkeeper Ian Otieno has also been recalled as well as Zambia-based pair of Duncan Otieno and Duke Abuya.

Local-based players will report to camp on Sunday while the foreign-based will start checking in on Monday.

Kenya, third in Group 'G' of the qualifiers with three points, take on leaders Egypt in Nairobi on Thursday before travelling to Lome to face Togo on March 29.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Ian Otieno (Zesco United), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB)

Defenders

Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Nahashon Alembi, Baraka Badi (KCB), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks)

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Dynamos, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Zed FC, Egypt), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Danson Chetambe, Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks)

Forwards

Michael Olunga (Al Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Eric Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks)

