Kenya: Top Volleyball Clubs Jostle for Play-Offs Positions

The race for Kenya Volleyball Federation play-offs slot is finally taking shape following the completion of third leg at Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena, Nairobi on Friday.

The top four teams at the end of regular season will proceed to the play-offs with two legs remaining.

Champions Kenya Prisons top the log with 12 points from four matches and remain unbeaten having won against Kenya Pipeline 3-1.

KCB are second with 12 points but have played five matches having beaten much-improved Nairobi Prisons 3-0.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reigned supreme against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-1 to dislodge Pipeline from third spot with nine points from four matches.

The oilers complete the top four positions with six points from four matches ,while KDF are placed fifth with three points from three matches.

Nairobi Prisons and Nairobi Water are tied bottom, both sides without a win from four matches.

DCI coach Daniel Bor said they already have one leg in the last four after seeing off KDF in what he said was a determinant for them.

"We needed to win against KDF to boost our chances of qualifying for the last four and I'm glad the players rose to the occasion. We have two matches remaining against Pipeline and Kenya Prisons and those are tough matches but we will give our best," said Bor.

KDF coach Pius Birech said qualifying for the play-offs will be a tall order.

Birech admitted that the remaining matches against leaders Prisons, Pipeline and Nairobi Prisons will be tough thus losing to KDF complicated their chances.

"It will not be easy but in sports anything is possible. We will push to the last minute and see what happens," said Birech.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said: "I'm impressed with the confidence the players are oozing. I have a young squad that has been improving each and every match. For now is to ensure we qualify for the play-offs and I believe we are on the right track."

Prisons coach Josp Barasa said they are out to qualify for the play-offs unbeaten.