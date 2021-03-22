Kenya: Two Kenya Cup Matches Postponed After Positive Covid-19 Cases

20 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) has postponed two Kenya Cup rugby league matches due for Saturday.

The match between Nondiescripts and Strathmore Leos at RFUEA grounds and Menengai Oilers and Impala Saracens at the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Showground in Nakuru have been moved to a later date.

KRU was forced to put off the matches after some players tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the match.

"We don't want to expose players to Covid-19 hence we must take precautions," said KRU secretary general Ian Mugambi.

The rest of the matches are taking place as scheduled.

Nondescripts, arguably the most successful rugby club in the country, were due to make their first Kenya Cup appearance this season in the round four matches.

The second of the double header at RFUEA will proceed at 3pm where Kenya Harlequin hosts 2016 champions Kabras Sugar.

KCB Ruaraka ground is also hosting a double header.

Defending champions KCB Rugby were to take on visiting Blak Blad from Kenyatta University at 1pm before paving way for the clash between Mwamba and touring Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) at 3pm.

Fixtures

Nondies v Strathmore (1pm) RFUEA(Postponed)

Menengai Oilers v Impala (ASK Showground) 1pm (Postponed)

Quins v Kabras (3pm) RFUEA

KCB v Blak Blad (KCB, Ruaraka) 1pm

Mwamba v MMUST (KCB, Ruaraka) 3pm

