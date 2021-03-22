Kenyatta Visits Tanzanian Embassy - Magufuli

20 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday paid a courtesy call to the Tanzanian High Commission in Nairobi.

The purpose of this visit was to pay his last respects to the late former President of the United Republic of Tanzania Dr. John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

The President and his entourage were received by Tanzanian High Commissioner in Kenya, John Stephen Simbachawene.

The former Tanzanian president died from a heart attack on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, while receiving treatment at the Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam.

President Uhuru who is also the Chairperson of the East African Community was accompanied by Speakers Ken Lusaka (Senate) and Justin Muturi (National Assembly), Ag. Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiang'i (Interior), Amina Mohamed (Sports), Margaret Kobia (Public Service) and Adan Mohamed (EAC).

While announcing Magufuli's death on Thursday, President Uhuru described him as a brother, friend, and visionary Pan Africanist who put Africa first in all his leadership decisions.

In his honour, Uhuru announced seven days of mourning and directed that all Kenyan and East African Community flags in Kenya and across all its diplomatic missions abroad will be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

Magufuli, 61 will be buried at his Chato hometown in Geita region on March 25 in a State funeral.

President Magufuli is the first president of the county to die in office.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

