Kenya: Wanyama Dropped From Stars Squad

20 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is among the notable absentees from the team ahead of the remaining 2021 Africa Nations Cup qualification match at home to Togo and away to Egypt.

Also missing from the squad, named on Saturday by head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee, is veteran midfielder Johanna Omollo who is based in Turkey.

Also omitted is Eric Johanna and Ayub Timbe, based in Sweden and Japan respectively, alongside custodian Arnold Origi

Wanyama's absence was not explained but it be linked to fitness concerns as the Montreal Impact player has not played competitively since last November when the MLS league season ended.

His absence could pave the way for Michael Olunga to be handed the captain's armbad.

Olunga last played for the national team over a year ago with his absences attributed to the coronavirus menace which restricted travel from his former base in Japan.

Among those called up are keeper Ian Otieno who is based at Zambia's Zesco United alongside defender Joseph Okumu and Joash Onyango who are based in Sweden and Tanzania respectively.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Anthony Akumu and Duncan Ochieng who plies his trade at Lusaka Dynamos in Zambia have also made the cut.

Stars will face Egypt on March 25 in Nairobi, then travel to Lome for a date with Togo in the final match of this competition.

Kenya needs a win in these two matches to stand a chance of securing qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB).

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg), Joash Onyango (Simba SC), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito FC), Eric Ouma (AIK), Nahashon Alembi (KCB), Baraka Badi (KCB), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB).

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana FC), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Dynamos), Cliff Nyakeya (ZED), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Danson Namasaka Chetambe (Bandari FC), Kevin Kimani (Wazito FC), Kevin Simiyu ( Nzoia Sugar FC).

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al Duhail), Masud Juma (DHJ), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker FC), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari FC), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks).

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.