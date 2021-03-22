Kenya: Migne Linked With Vacant Yanga Coaching Role

Former Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has reportedly joined Tanzanian giants Simba, local media reports suggest.

Mwanaspoti reports the Dar-based club has settled on the Frenchman instead of his compatriot Hubert Velud who has been considered favourite for the role.

Migne could arrive in Tanzania with a rich resume.

Aside from helping Kenya qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations following wins over Ghana and Egypt, the 48-year old has also coached both the Republic of Congo and Equatorial Guinea national teams.

He made his name as a coach after playing as assistant to renowned trainer Claude Le Roy for almost a decade.

Migne is in line to replace Burundian Cedric Caze who was sacked at Yanga two weeks ago following a spate of poor results.

Top of the table Yanga are facing stiff competition for the league title from eternal rivals Simba heading past the halfway mark of the league season.

Timu ya Wananchi are also looking to secure continental football ahead of the coming season.

Migne who is still based in Nairobi has in the past issued a come and get me plea to Kenyan champions Gor Mahia