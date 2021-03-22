Kenya/Egypt: Olunga Leads Foreign-Based Boys in As Stars Gear Up for Egypt Tie

22 March 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Striker Michael Olunga is among the first few foreign based players who have already linked up with national team Harambee Stars at their camp in Nairobi ahead of Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt.

Olunga joined the team on Sunday evening as they reported to camp.

The striker missed the back to back matches against Comoros due to COVID-19 travel restrictions at his former base in Japan when he was plying his trade with Kashiwa Reysol, but his new address in Doha has allowed him to travel for the match.

Also reporting into the squad is Zambia based duo of Duke Abuya and Duncan Otieno as well as Egypt based Cliff Nyakeya and Difaa el Jadida Striker Masud Juma.

More foreign based players are expected to link up with the team today, among those expected being Zesco's Ian Otieno and Simba SC's Joash Onyango.

Stars are facing a must win tie against both Egypt and Togo four days later to have any realistic chances of returning to the Cup of Nations as they sit third in Group G with six points, five behind leaders Comoros and Egypt.

If they win both matches and Comoros loses against Togo and Egypt, then they will stand a chance of making it to Cameroon.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

