Angola: Parliament Approves Draft Constitutional Revision

Luanda — The National Assembly (AN) approved this Thursday, in generality, the Proposal of Punctual Revision of the Constitution, an initiative of the President of the Republic, with a qualified majority of 2/3.

This is the first initiative of constitutional revision, under the 2010 Constitution, 11 years after it came into force.

The proposal, which passed with 157 votes in favour, none against and 48 abstentions, addresses, among other points, the clarification of the relationship model between the Holder of Executive Power and the Parliament, in relation to the political supervision and the right to vote of Angolans living abroad.

It also provides for the elimination of gradualism in the Constitution, the main disagreement between the government and opposition parties over the first local elections, the affirmation of the National Bank of Angola (BNA) as an independent body and the establishment of a fixed period for holding elections.

On presenting the document to the chamber, the Minister of State and head of the President of the Republic's Civil House, Adão de Almeida, said that the country is facing a pertinent, useful and necessary revision initiative.

