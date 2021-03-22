Angola: Indian Embassy Donates Goods in Cazenga

Luanda — The Indian Embassy to Angola Thursday, in Cazenga municipality, Luanda, delivered donations to the Mana Madalena and Don Bosco child care centres and to the local Municipal Hospital.

The donation, made up of basic baskets of various products, school, cleaning and biosafety materials, is an initiative of the Indian community residing in Angola, as part of the opening of activities to celebrate the 75 years of independence of that Asian country, to be commemorated on 15 August.

The philanthropic intention aims to establish the strengthening of bilateral relations between Angola and India, and a strategy to help disadvantaged children and youths.

The Indian ambassador to Angola, Pratibha Parkar, who delivered the goods said that India has one of the most robust economies in the world and the best knowledge capacities in information technology.

She underlined that in the phase of the commemorations of the 75 years of independence, her country is committed to using its resources to fight the global challenges, to mitigate the effects of the Covid pandemic, helping the neighbouring countries, partners and others, in the framework of the South-South cooperation.

In his turn, the governor of the province of Luanda Joana Lina welcomed the gesture of solidarity with the children of the Reception Centres and the Municipal Hospital of Cazenga, in this phase of the pandemic.

