Angola: State Minister Reiterates Elections in 2022

18 March 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Minister of State and head of the Civil House of the President of the Republic, Adão de Almeida, reiterated on Tuesday that the Proposed Revision of the Constitution will not make it impossible to hold the 2022 General Elections.

"The Proposal for the Punctual Revision of the Constitution neither provides for nor intends to postpone the 2022 General Elections," he said.

Presenting the document to the 6th Ordinary Plenary Meeting of the 4th legislative session of the IV Legislature of the National Assembly for discussion and vote, Adão de Almeida clarified that the Proposal, also, does not foresee increasing the powers of the President of the Republic, nor extending his mandate, as well as it does not limit the political rights of any citizen.

"The proposal is open, clear and objective, having no intentions other than those contained in its text", he said.

He explained that it aims to improve the institutional relationship between the President of the Republic and Parliament, by clarifying the instruments of political oversight and strengthening the role and intervention of the National Assembly in various areas of national life.

He noted that the document enshrines elements that enhance the stability of the functioning of the political system, in addition to institutional strengthening in various areas by reducing the margin of discretion of the President of the Republic in the exercise of certain constitutional powers.

