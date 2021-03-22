Nigeria: Moghalu, Other Global Leaders to Speak At Cybertech Conference in Dubai

22 March 2021
Professor Kingsley Moghalu, a 2019 presidential candidate and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor (2009-2014), will be a Keynote Speaker at the Cybertech Global Conference, the annual gathering of the world's top leaders in the field of cybertechnology.

Scheduled to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates from April 5-7, 2021, the conference will review developments in the cybertechnology ecosystem and its applications to governance, national security, business investments, finance, and academia. Moghalu will speak on "The Challenges and Opportunities of Cryptocurrency: A Global Perspective". As a Deputy Governor of the CBN, Moghalu led the implementation of several reforms in the banking and payments system of Nigeria, including the development and introduction of the innovative unique identifier Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The reforms expanded financial inclusion and enabled the rapid growth of the financial technology (FinTech) industry in Nigeria. Moghalu, who is the President of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET), a public policy think-tank, is presently serving on a special assignment as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Special Envoy on Post-Covid Development Finance for Africa.

Other speakers at the Cybertech Global UAE will include: Dr. Mohammed Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity, UAE Government, General David Petraus (Rtd), Former Director of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), General Wesley Clark (Rtd), Former Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of Digital Economy of Greece, Tamir Pardo, Former Head of the Mossad, Israel, and Michelle Conninsx, Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director, Counter Terrorism Executive Directorate, United Nations.

