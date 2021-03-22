Tunisia: Para-Athletics (14th Tunis International Meeting) - Tunisia Finish in Top of Medal Table

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national paralympic team finished in the top of the medal table at the end of the Tunis 2021 Para-Athletics Grand Prix, qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, after bagging 28 medals (9 gold, 12 silver and 7 bronze).

The Tunisian athletes won thanks to a slight lead in silver medals over Morocco (2nd) with 23 medals (9 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze), while the 3rd place went to Colombia which totaled 16 medals (7 gold, 7 silver and 2 bronze).

France finished 4th with 16 medals (7 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze), ahead of Turkey (5th) with 14 medals (7 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze) and Algeria (6th) with 18 medals (7 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze).

Tunisia won 5 medals at the end of day 3, including a gold medal by Rouaa Jebali (T12) in 400m and 3 silver won by Sonia Ben Mansour (T38) in 200m, Yosra Ben Jemaa (F34) in the javelin and Raouaa Tlili (F41) in the discus throw.

The only bronze medal of the day was won by Ameni Guizani (F36) in shot put.

Day 3 saw two world records broken. The first in discus throw in F41 by the Moroccan Youssra Karim (35.33 m) and the second in hammer throw in (F33) by Saudi Heni Nakhli with 31.14m throw.