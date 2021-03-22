Tanzania's Magufuli to Be Laid to Rest Next Thursday

The funeral of Tanzanian leader John Magufuli will be held on March 25, the country's new president Samia Suluhu announced on Friday.

Mr Magufuli died on Wednesday evening, Ms Suluhu announced on the same day.

On Friday, she said a requiem mass will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church in Dar es Salaam on March 20 before the body is taken to Uhuru Stadium.

On March 21, residents of Dar es Salaam will bid Magufuli farewell at Uhuru Stadium.

His body will then be moved to Dodoma on March 22 and to Mwanza on March 23 for locals to bid goodbye.

Thereafter, the body will be moved to his ancestral home in Chato for the final interment next Thursday, Ms Suluhu said.