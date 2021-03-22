Seychelles Sends Condolences to Tanzania After Passing of President Magufuli

President Wavel Ramkalawan of Seychelles has extended heartfelt condolences to Samia Suluhu Hassan, Designated President of Tanzania, upon learning of the passing of John Magufuli, President of Tanzania, the foreign affairs ministry said on Friday.

In his message, Ramkalawan highlighted Magufuli's long political career, spanning many decades at the service of the people of Tanzania.

"The late President Magufuli was well-known and respected for his charismatic personality, bold and innovative thinking, as well as for his fervent patriotism," said Ramkalawan.

"President Magufuli will be remembered and honoured as a foremost statesman of modern Africa, a courageous and steadfast leader, a man of conviction with a fierce determination to steer his country towards progress and shared prosperity. We mourn with you the passing of President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli and pray for the eternal repose of his soul," he added.

Ramkalawan concluded by offering his condolences on behalf of the government and people of Seychelles to the family and loved ones of the late President, and to the government and people of Tanzania.

According to the BBC news service, President Magufuli died from heart complications on Wednesday at the age of 61.