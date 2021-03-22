Nigeria: APC Has Lost People's Confidence, Will Soon Crash - Tambuwal

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will collapse because it has lost focus and confidence of the citizenry.

The Governor further said that the decision of the Sokoto State chapter of the APC to boycott the March 27 local government elections in the state did not come to him as a surprise as the party had lost confidence and mandate of the electorate nation- wide.

Lagos and Ondo state chapters of the APC, in a quick counter pooh-poohed Tambuwal saying that he was living in self-delusion and playing to the gallery. Efforts to get the national leadership of the APC to speak on the issue did not yield dividends. Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John James Akpan-Udoedehe could not take his calls and was yet to reply text messages as of press time.

Tambuwal was speaking to supporters of PDP during the Flag-off of Sokoto East Senatorial Zone campaign at Gwadabawa town in preparation for the council poll.

Tambuwal said the APC-led Federal Government has failed to deliver or execute any meaningful developmental project since it came to power.

According to him, Nigerians would no longer support APC and as such it would collapse and its members would dissolve into other political parties. The governor used the occasion to appeal to Sokoto people to support and cooperate with security agents in their quest to provide security in all areas of the state.

Also, speaking the state Commissioner for Rural Development, Alhaji Usman Suleman stressed the need for the PDP to inaugurate a reconciliation committee to address the yearnings of aggrieved members of the party.

Alhaji Usman insisted that the former state Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa should lead the reconciliation committee.

Tambuwal seeking comfort in self-delusion - Lagos APC

Tackling Tambuwal, Publicity Secretary of Lagos APC, Mr. Seye Oladejo, said the governor is living in self-delusion. His words: "We believe Tambuwal indirectly predicted the fate of PDP as a political party as a result of its permanent implosion before the next national elections.

"Unfortunately, he won't receive a prize for his pointblank prophesy because of the obvious crisis that is tearing PDP apart in the various zones and the mutual suspicion and the crisis of confidence among its national leaders. "The heart-warming performance of APC in different by-elections across the country and the increasing numbers on the floor of the National Assembly put a lie to Tambuwal's assertion. "However, I shouldn't fault him for seeking comfort in self-delusion."

Also, Ondo State chairman of the APC, Engineer Ade Adetimehin reacting through the party's publicity secretary, Alex Kalejaye, said: "Governor Tambuwal was either misquoted or merely playing to the gallery. We are, however, not unaware that the PDP is unbelievably desperate about winning in 2023, and this results in their attacks on the ruling party.

"The APC- led Federal Government has initiated and executed meaningful projects across the country to the extent that no state is lagging behind. The party has undertaken these projects, not because we feel we are in competition with any other party, but we believe the country and, indeed, the people deserve better treatment.

"While the current administration is working for posterity, we are happy the informed observers are appreciative of the fact that we have changed the old narratives of endless wailing and sleeping on roads for days on account of dilapidated infrastructures.

"lt is expected and understandable that the Peoples Democratic Party should feel jittery over the ongoing re-organisation in the ruling party, which is helping to rebuild its foundation for future challenges.

"The gale of defections that has hit the PDP since the advent of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, is a clear indicator that the opposition party is having sleepless nights over the renewed vigour of the ruling party."

