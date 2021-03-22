Kenya: Nanyuki Dare to Swim in Deep Nairobi Waters

19 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Nanyuki women's team manager Nancy Owaga says she doesn't expect much from her side on their Kenya Handball Federation National League debut at Nyayo National Stadium on Saturday.

Nanyuki will take on back-to-back champions Nairobi Water in the only women's match of the day.

Owaga, a former Kenya Defence Forces player, said her squad which is drawn from the unit forces is still learning the ropes.

"We come up against a seasoned team and I wouldn't want to put pressure on the players. The season will be a learning curve for us and every score will count for us," said Owaga.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng said they will be out to start the season on high.

"Our opponents are new in the league and we don't know what to expect from them but we are eager to start with a win. But again, my hope has always been for the league to be competitive and I pray this season will give us that," said Ochieng who doubles up as the women's national team coach.

In the men's fixtures, former champions Black Mamba start their league campaign against Thika.

Black Mamba coach Martin Abunde observed that a win in their first match of the season will place them in good stead of beating Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) on Sunday.

"We are targeting four points. Our records against the two teams have been good and we hope to maintain the run," said Abunde.

Fixtures

Ulinzi Shooter v Generation, 10am

Administration Police v Buccaneers, 11:30am

Black Mamba v Thika, 1pm

Nairobi Water v Nanyuki, 2:30pm

General Service Unit v Kenyatta University, 4pm

