Kenya: Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi Contracts Covid-19, in Isolation

19 March 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By David Muchui and Gitonga Marete

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has tested positive for Covid-19, the county's Health executive Misheck Mutuma announced Friday.

Mr Mutuma said the county boss, who took the test last week, is isolating at his home in Nairobi County.

"He has been advised to self-isolate. He is okay ... he is doing very well. He will be back [to work] after a few days," Mr Mutuma said.

The Health executive said that by Friday, the county had at least 137 active Covid-19 cases, 79 of them of people in the home-based care programme.

While warning residents against dropping their guard, he said "this third wave is strong so you should take all the precautionary measures given by the Ministry of Health".

"The number of cases rises everyday," he said.

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu said Mr Murungi was being observed by doctors.

"He is not in danger," he said.

Earlier on Friday, one of the governor's aides said he had spoken to him and that he did not have any difficulties.

"I spoke to him this morning and he was okay," the official said.

Governor vaccinated

Mr Murungi's diagnosis comes more than a week after he took the Covid-19 vaccine jab.

He was the first one to be vaccinated in the county on March 8 and said he was leading by example.

At the time, the governor warned politicians against speaking ill of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, following its rollout in the country and suspensions in others, especially in Europe, for reasons including links to blood clots.

"We urge all the frontline workers to take the vaccine. It will be available to all health workers in private and public facilities. The vaccine has undergone elaborate research so those discouraging Kenyans from taking it should stop," he said.

He was accompanied by top health officials from the county, including county assembly Health committee chair Martin Mworia, all who received the jab.

Meru has received 6,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses and aims to vaccinate at least 3,000 health workers and security officers in the first round. The repeat dose will be administered after eight months.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.