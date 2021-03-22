Kenya: Immigration Downscales Passport Issuance Amid Fresh Covid-19 Surge

19 March 2021
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

The Directorate of Immigration announced on Friday that it will scale down its operations owing to the fresh upsurge of Covid-19 positive cases from Monday.

Immigration informed applicants who had made appointments for submissions and biometrics capture that they will receive SMS notifications informing them to revise them.

"In light of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the Directorate of Immigration Services wishes to notify the general public of the scaling down in our passport processing offices. This is to ensure the safety of both our customers and staff," it said in a statement.

Immigration regretted any inconvenience caused urging those who have urgent travel to call their hotline number 110922065 for assistance.

An applicant with an urgent need to travel will be required to provide documentary evidence to assist them get their passports processed faster.

Last year, a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta owing to the upsurge in Covid-19 positive cases also forced the department to scale down its operations.

The Kenyatta directive on the measures to contain Coronavirus was directed to all government departments.

On Thursday, Kenya recorded 1,225 people who tested positive for the disease, out of a sample size of 7,308, with total confirmed positive cases increasing to 117,535.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.