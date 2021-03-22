Rwanda: You Owe Rwandans Quality Service, Kagame Tells New Ministers

President Paul Kagame on Friday, March 19 urged newly appointed leaders to fully commit to their duties, saying that they owed Rwandans quality service.

The head of state was speaking at a swearing-in ceremony of two new ministers as well as three governors who joined the government after Monday's cabinet meeting.

During the ceremony, Kagame thanked new members of the cabinet for committing to join hands with fellow leaders in the course of the country's development and the wellbeing of Rwandans.

"We all know that the work we do is to serve Rwandans and our country, we have to remind ourselves that we are working to transform their lives for the better. We are not doing this for our own gain," he said.

Kagame decried that leaders have previously fallen short in two ways including working for their own gains as well serving based on their individual understanding of issues.

"The work of leaders should be based on what we agree on as a nation, the goals we have set and the politics we have agreed on."

Tough times require tough leaders

In addition, the head of state called on leaders to double their efforts as the country looks to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"You are swearing-in during a difficult time with this pandemic. We are facing many challenges that have impacted the life of our people and economy of our country."

He added, "We have to keep being dedicated to improving the lives of our citizens and address the fact that these difficult times make what they expect more difficult to achieve. But when you explain to people the issues you have, it helps to work together and find a solution."

On a sad note, Kagame ended his remarks by eulogizing late John Pombe Joseph Magufuli former President of the government of Tanzania.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the government and people of Rwanda, my deepest condolences to the family of the late President John Pombe Joseph Magufuli, and to the entire Tanzanian nation," he said.

"President Magufuli was a steadfast pan-African, and a friend to our country. Rwanda stands in solidarity with Tanzania and with President Samia Suluhu Hassan at this difficult moment," Kagame asserted.