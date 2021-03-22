Cameroon: Covid-19 - South West Governor Preaches in Streets, Parks, Markets

Bernard Okalia Bilai shared face masks to travellers at the parks, to labourers at construction sites, to market women and men calling for strict respect of Covid-19 shield measures.

Bernard Okalia Bilai, Governor of the South West Region, was again in the streets of Buea on 17 March, 2021 sensitising on the dangers of the new wave of Covid-19. The chief executive of the Region spent the early afternoon at the Mile 17 Motor Park, Molyko streets, Great Soppo Market, Clerks Quarters and the Regional Taxation Office premises.

At each stop-over, the Governor called on the population to put on their face masks to shield the new wave of the Coronavirus which is taking a toll on the world population. "It is real, it is a true story my brothers and sisters, let us wear these masks to protect ourselves and others", Okalia Bilai voiced to the clusters in Buea. The Governor wore his mask throughout the outing and told his listeners to apply all mitigating measures instructed by Government including hand washing, hand sanitizing, physical distancing and coughing into the elbow.

While at the mile17 bus station, the Governor who was accompanied by various regional personalities including the Regional Delegate for Public Health and the Mayor of Buea urged the Transporters Union President to sensitise his peers against the deadly disease. He suggested that if travellers did not readily have their face masks, transporters could add the cost in their fare and serve them with the masks.

The picture observed by the Governor during his outing was that of "weary of wearing the mask" as many had their masks in their pockets but would not put them on. Also, many were just hanging their masks on their chin as if it were a joke. The Governor told them that they should not only put on the mask because they saw him but that it should become a habit of wearing the mask whenever they found themselves in a gathering of people.

The Governor equally visited offices at the taxation area and warned the staff to take shield measures against the pandemic seriously. He reiterated that at every office entrance there must be water and soap for visitors to use. The Governor has promised many more surprise visits to the various sectors of the population to check the strict respect of the measures prescribed by Government.