Cameroon: Elite One - Clash of Giants

Day three matches of the national football championship will take place in stadiums across the country this weekend.

The weekend will be full of football action as the national Elite One championship enters the third playing day. After the first two days, the third playing day promises to be more exciting as each side will be out to improve on their performance and finish on the top spot.

In group A, second place AS Fortuna (4 points) will welcome Avion Academy (3 points) at the Annex Stadium Number 1 Ahmadou Ahidjo tomorrow, Saturday, March 21, 2021. The encounter is described as a clash of giants as AS Fortuna hopes to close the gap with Bamboutos of Mbouda who are leading the group with six points. Bamboutos on their part will be out to increase their tally to nine points when they play against Stade Renard of Melong in Bafoussam tomorrow. Still in group A, Dragon of Yaounde will play against defending league champions, PWD of Bamenda in the second game at 4:00 p.m. On Sunday in group A, Djiko FC will host Eding Sport at the Stade Fotso Victor in Bandjoun, Fovu of Baham will play against Yafoot II at the Stade Bamendzi in Bafoussam. Union Douala is exempt.

In group B, leaders APEJES (3 points) will travel to face Les Astres (second from bottom) at the Reunification Stadium in Douala. In the other games, Colombe of Dja and Lobo will clash with TKC of Yaounde at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, and Canon Yaounde will take on Yong Sports Academy. New Stars of Douala will clash with UMS of Loum at the Reunification Stadium in Douala. Coton Sport of Garoua who won the CAF Confederations Cup match against RS Berkane of Morocco will travel to Bafoussam to face another group contender for top spot Panthère of Bangante. Coton Sport is leading group B with three points and one delayed match. They will be out for a victory in order to maintain their leading position.