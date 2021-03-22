Cameroon: Elite One - Clash of Giants

19 March 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Day three matches of the national football championship will take place in stadiums across the country this weekend.

The weekend will be full of football action as the national Elite One championship enters the third playing day. After the first two days, the third playing day promises to be more exciting as each side will be out to improve on their performance and finish on the top spot.

In group A, second place AS Fortuna (4 points) will welcome Avion Academy (3 points) at the Annex Stadium Number 1 Ahmadou Ahidjo tomorrow, Saturday, March 21, 2021. The encounter is described as a clash of giants as AS Fortuna hopes to close the gap with Bamboutos of Mbouda who are leading the group with six points. Bamboutos on their part will be out to increase their tally to nine points when they play against Stade Renard of Melong in Bafoussam tomorrow. Still in group A, Dragon of Yaounde will play against defending league champions, PWD of Bamenda in the second game at 4:00 p.m. On Sunday in group A, Djiko FC will host Eding Sport at the Stade Fotso Victor in Bandjoun, Fovu of Baham will play against Yafoot II at the Stade Bamendzi in Bafoussam. Union Douala is exempt.

In group B, leaders APEJES (3 points) will travel to face Les Astres (second from bottom) at the Reunification Stadium in Douala. In the other games, Colombe of Dja and Lobo will clash with TKC of Yaounde at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, and Canon Yaounde will take on Yong Sports Academy. New Stars of Douala will clash with UMS of Loum at the Reunification Stadium in Douala. Coton Sport of Garoua who won the CAF Confederations Cup match against RS Berkane of Morocco will travel to Bafoussam to face another group contender for top spot Panthère of Bangante. Coton Sport is leading group B with three points and one delayed match. They will be out for a victory in order to maintain their leading position.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.