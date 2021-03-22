Cameroon: Senate - Marcel Niat Njifenji Re-Elected

The election of the permanent bureau of the Senate for the 2021 legislative year took place during a plenary sitting of the House on March 18, 2021.

Senator Marcel Niat Njifenji will continue to rule as the President of the Senate in the 2021 legislative year following his re-election during a plenary sitting of thr Upper House of Parliament on March 18, 2021. He scored 85 votes cast out of a total of 93 with eight void ballot papers. The election of the permanent bureau of Senate took place in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge Relations with the Assemblies Wakata Bolvine.

The eldest Member of the Senate, Nfon Victor Mukete chair of the provisional bureau presided at the plenary sitting up to the election of the President of the House. Once he declared Marcel Niat Njifenji the elected President of the House, he congratulated and invited him to take over the chairing of the plenary sitting. The elected President of the permanent bureau of Senate, Niat Njifenji reacting to his re- election, expressed happiness at the mark of honour and trust his colleagues bestowed on him. He used the occasion to thank President Paul Biya who is also the National President of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) for nominating him to the position. He called on Senators to work together not only to project the image of the House but more importantly for peace and unity of the country. He equally promised that the Senate will join the Head of State and government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senator Aboubakary Abdoulaye was reelected Senior Vice President of the Senate through uninominal vote. Just as the case with the Senate President, the nomination of the Senior Vice President was read out by Senator Calvin Zang Oyono, the chair of the ruling CPDM Group in the House.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The other members of the bureau were elected through the consensus list presented by the political parties represented in the Upper House of Parliament. The chair of the CPDM Group still read out the names of the four Vice Presidents, three questors and eight secretaries. The only change from the bureau of the 2020 legislative year came at the level of Vice Presidents. Senator Vanigansen Mochiggle of the Social Democratic Front (SDF) replaced Senator Nkeze Emilia still of the same party as the third Vice President. The replacement sparked confusion. The First Vice Chairman of the SDF came with background clarifications. Work in the plenary sitting was suspended and upon resumption, Senators voted to endorse the other members of the bureau.

With the permanent bureau of Senate in place the members of the various Standing Committees will soon be constituted, their bureau members elected after which effective work will start in the Senate for the 2021 legislative year.