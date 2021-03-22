Cameroon: Medical Equipment to Help Refugees

The donation, meant for health facilities in regions hosting refugees, was received by the Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda on March 17, 2021.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) has handed over to the Ministry of Public Health, three medical ambulances, 181 oxygen concentrators, four respirators and 220 pulse oximeters intended for the care of refugees and Cameroonians residing in the East, Adamawa, North and Far North regions of the country.

During the handing over ceremony at the Ministry of Public Health, on March 17, 2021, the representative of UNHCR, Olivier Guillaume Beer, said the objective of the donation is to strengthen the health system in general and, particularly to curb Covid-19 in the East, Adamawa, North and Far North regions, hosting nearly 430,000 refugees. So far, three have died of Covid-19.

Oliver Guillaume Beer added that it was important to offer such a donation because most at times, refugees stay in very remote areas with health services that need to be strengthened to properly care for people who could be tested positive for Covid-19. According to statistics, as of now, some 79 refugees are Covid-19 positive, 27 symptomatic out of a total of 102 cases since the start of the pandemic. Thanks to measures taken by the government and the UNHCR, some 62 Covid-19 positive refugees have been treated.

Some of UNHCR's actions, Oliver Guillaume Beer opined, include the distribution in health facilities of the East, Adamawa, North and Far North regions of certain medical equipment and consumable materials such as concentrators oxygen, respirators, masks, glove boxes, hand washing devices, hydro-alcoholic gels and soap. Also, there has been the provision of durable materials for isolation units to care for patients with Covid-19 in six health districts in the concerned localities. Besides these measures, the UNHCR Representative said last Saturday, a refugee died of respiratory problem due to Covid-19 at the Bertoua Regional Hospital. According to Beer, this means more is still to be done.

The Minister of Public Health, Malachie Manaouda while receiving the gifts, lauded the material and logistic support from UNHCR in joining the government to tackle Covid-19. He said the donation falls within the integration strategy for the inclusion of refugees in the National Health System and that refugees are classified as a special group of people within government plan to fight Covid-19. In the days ahead, Malachie Manaouda said, the materials will be put at the disposal of the various health centres concerned and should be effectively put to use.