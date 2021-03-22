Zimbabwe: New Hospital for Bindura

22 March 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

Mash Central Bureau

Government will prioritise construction of a new provincial hospital in Bindura to decongest the already existing one, Acting President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

On a tour of Bindura Hospital, Acting President Chiwenga said he will make sure that resources are mobilised for the new hospital.

The hospital site has been identified at Chanaka area along Mt Darwin Road.

Resources will also be mobilised for the construction of staff accommodation after it emerged that five specialist doctors at the hospital commute from Harare daily.

"I am cognisant of the challenges being faced by your institution as you strive to deliver health service. I know water supply remains a challenge despite efforts to drill five boreholes," he said.

"Water is critical in delivering services and I will do my best to ensure that the proposed plan for the hospital to get a its own water line is expedited.

"Government has plans to construct a new Bindura provincial hospital to deal with the issue of limited space.

"This hospital must be expanded to match the increased demand for health services due to population dynamics over the years.

"I am informed that a new site was identified and I will ensure that resources are mobilised to commence the work. Your current problem of space has resulted in shortage of accommodation and specialist doctors are commuting to Harare.

"This affects service delivery and the ministry is looking into the matter so that the specialist doctors are able to attend to emergencies at any given time."

Acting President Chiwenga said the issue of oxygen tanks from BOC gases which are not yet installed, will be attended to soon.

Addressing the hospital staff, he said the new working culture at the ministry is results-based.

Bindura hospital was established in 1937 and has bed capacity of 120 beds with an average occupancy rate of 60 to 70 percent.

