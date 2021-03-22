Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

19 March 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Twenty three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central, Northern Red Sea, and, Gash Barka Regions.

Out of these, seventeen patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Five patients are from a Quarantine Center in Massawa, Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from the Quarantine Center in Adibara, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, thirty two patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (30), and Gash Barka (2), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 2865 while the number of deaths stands at seven.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3118.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

19 March 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

