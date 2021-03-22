Nigeria: DHQ Probes Igboho's Spying Claim, Warns Against Disparaging Military

Abuja — The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has launched a probe into claims by an activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, that some soldiers were deployed to spy on his residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

It also warned individuals and groups disparaging the military for political gains to desist from doing so.

A statement yesterday by the Acting Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Brig. Gen. Ben Onyeuko, said following the development, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force had commenced a probe into the allegation.

"Investigations are currently underway by Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army to unravel the actual circumstances which played out on the day," it said.

The DHQ debunked claims that some soldiers were sent to spy on Igboho.

It said the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained a highly disciplined and professional organisation with extant laws and regulations, which guide the actions of its personnel in the conduct of their duties.

The military said it is impossible for its personnel on official duty to conduct themselves in such manner as alleged by Adeyemo and his group.

"The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a trending video clip on social media, and some other media reports, alleging that some Nigerian military personnel were on a spying mission to the residence of one Sunday Adeyemo otherwise known as 'Sunday Igboho' before they were apprehended," it added.

The Defence Headquarters stated that in the viral video, which was released on Friday, March 19, 2021, the alleged 'soldiers' were seen being accused of having been sent by the government to do a 'survey' of Sunday Igboho's Soka residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The statement said Igboho also alleged that the action of the soldiers was orchestrated by the federal government as a result of his comments that the Yoruba are no longer a part of Nigeria.

The Defence Headquarters stated that the military would not stoop so low to spy on an individual.

"For the records, it should be noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, are highly professional in the discharge of their duties, with well-defined roles, responsibilities and duties in its mandate of securing the territorial integrity of the Nigerian nation.

"As such, the military cannot stoop so low to such extent to 'spy' on one individual as wildly and loosely alleged," it said.

The statement noted that preliminary investigation had so far revealed that one of the alleged "soldiers" was a serial impersonator.

It said witnesses and sources had also revealed that some associates of Igboho went in pursuit of some individuals when the motorbike conveying the impersonator and one Nigerian Air Force personnel ran into them.

"The duo were immediately apprehended and taken to the said "Igboho House" at Soka before Ibadan toll gate where they were branded as spies.

"Furthermore, investigations are currently underway by Nigerian Air Force and the Nigerian Army to unravel the actual circumstances which played out on the day," it said.