Nigeria: Flooding - Fayemi Orders Relocation of School From River Valley

Ado Ekiti — Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has ordered the immediate relocation of a public primary school at Ikun Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of the state from its present location at the Ero river valley to a safer place to prevent being subsumed by flooding during rainy season.

The Chairman of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi, disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment of the premises of the school and the new site at Ikun-Ekiti last Friday.

Akinwumi noted that the school, United Primary School, which was established in 1944, had been bedeviled by perennial flooding over the years.

He explained that "the governor's decision to relocate the school is to guarantee the safety of both teachers and pupils of the school as well as to arrest the continued destruction of public property by flood."

Reiterating the commitment of the Fayemi-led administration to the welfare of the people in the state, Akinwumi stressed that "the administration places a high premium on the safety and security of pupils and teachers in the state.

According to him, "The governor also directed the speedy construction of additional classrooms at the school's new site and the work would commence at the erection of the new buildings."

He lauded the support of people in the community to the efforts of the state government at providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the state, stressing that bringing the attention of the government to the danger posed by the Ero river to the school's old site as well as providing new site for the school are worthy of commendation.

The Onikun of Ikun-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Akorewolu, in his remark, expressed appreciation to the state government for promptly responding to the request of the community.

He said: "Apart from providing six plots of land for the construction of the new school, the community would also provide additional logistics support for SUBEB to ensure the early completion of the planned school buildings.