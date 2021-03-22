Nigeria: Flooding - Fayemi Orders Relocation of School From River Valley

22 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunje

Ado Ekiti — Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has ordered the immediate relocation of a public primary school at Ikun Ekiti in Moba Local Government Area of the state from its present location at the Ero river valley to a safer place to prevent being subsumed by flooding during rainy season.

The Chairman of Ekiti State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Prof. Femi Akinwumi, disclosed this during an on-the-spot assessment of the premises of the school and the new site at Ikun-Ekiti last Friday.

Akinwumi noted that the school, United Primary School, which was established in 1944, had been bedeviled by perennial flooding over the years.

He explained that "the governor's decision to relocate the school is to guarantee the safety of both teachers and pupils of the school as well as to arrest the continued destruction of public property by flood."

Reiterating the commitment of the Fayemi-led administration to the welfare of the people in the state, Akinwumi stressed that "the administration places a high premium on the safety and security of pupils and teachers in the state.

According to him, "The governor also directed the speedy construction of additional classrooms at the school's new site and the work would commence at the erection of the new buildings."

He lauded the support of people in the community to the efforts of the state government at providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the state, stressing that bringing the attention of the government to the danger posed by the Ero river to the school's old site as well as providing new site for the school are worthy of commendation.

The Onikun of Ikun-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Akorewolu, in his remark, expressed appreciation to the state government for promptly responding to the request of the community.

He said: "Apart from providing six plots of land for the construction of the new school, the community would also provide additional logistics support for SUBEB to ensure the early completion of the planned school buildings.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.