Egypt: Higher Education Minister Reviews Status of Ongoing Projects At Matrouh University

19 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has reviewed a report presented by President of Matrouh University Mostafa Youssef and assistant minister for national projects Anwar Ismail as regards the outcome of their field visit to the university to follow up ongoing projects there.

The higher education minister praised the officials' commitment to the timetable set for projects carried out at Matrouh University that are worth some EGP 1.2 billion, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said in a statement Friday.

Abdel Ghaffar asserted the political leadership's support for upgrading public universities via national projects that are working to propel the higher education system with all its components.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

