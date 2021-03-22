Egypt: Finance Minister Eases Vehicle Replacement Initiative Conditions

In a bid to ease some of conditions of the car replacement initiative, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait decided to lower from three to 2 years citizens' ownership of old vehicles manufactured 20 years ago or more.

The move comes in response to requests of many citizens who bought their old cars less than three years ago.

In a statement, Maait said that the number of applications submitted for replacing old vehicles by new ones running on natural gas reached 59,365 till March 18.

Under the initiative, private car owners can get 10% off of the cost of a new car, up to a maximum of EGP 22,000, while taxi owners will get a 20% incentive, up to a maximum of EGP 45,000.

Car and taxi owners have to submit their requests on www.gogreenmasr.com to join the first phase of the green incentive initiative which covers Cairo, Giza, El-Qaliubiya, Alexandria, Suez, Red Sea, and Port Said.

This initiative finances the owners of old cars that have been manufactured for 20 years or more at an annual interest rate of 3 percent, so that the loan is repaid in equal monthly installments over a period ranging from 7 to 10 years unless the car owner requests the installments for a shorter period, while allowing the ban to be lifted on the car as soon as all due installments are paid.