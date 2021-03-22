Egypt: Grand Imam Greets Sisi Over Taba Liberation Day Anniversary

19 March 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Grand Imam of Al Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el Tayyeb greeted on Friday President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the Armed Forces and the Egyptian people over the 32nd anniversary of Taba Liberation.

In a statement, Al Azhar said liberating the land of Taba is a precious memory for all Egyptians and it is a continuation of the epic of pride and dignity immortalized by the glorious October victories in which Egyptians were determined not to cede any part of homeland.

He wished more security, stability and prosperity to beloved Egypt.

