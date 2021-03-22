Egypt: Export, Import Measures Automated to Ease On Investors

Minister of Trade and Industry Neveen Gamea said Friday that all the measures and red tapes concerning exports, imports, and customs clearance are being automated in a governmental endeavor to ease on investors.

Gamea's remarks came during an expanded virtual meeting she held with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation during which she expounded governmental plans and efforts to boost exports and establish industrial complexes.

Egypt is eager to remove all obstacles and address challenges faced by Egyptian exports, the minister said.

For making this goal materialized, the government is working on automating all the red tapes relating to the exports, imports, and customs clearance, as well as linking all these measures with the regulatory and controlling bodies concerned, she added.

Also, Egypt is following up the establishment of the Cape to Cairo Road or Pan-African Highway, which was completed in Egypt, and partially in South Africa, Gamea pointed out.

The minister added that a USD 600 million export credit risk guarantee company had earlier green-lighted amid Egypt's plans to boost Egyptian exports to the rest of Africa.

The minister elaborated that Egypt has plans to increase its exports to 100 billion dollars through a strategic plan, aimed at penetrating more markets, especially the European, African, and Arab ones.

For her side, the head of the IMF delegation pointed out that the meeting comes as part of the second IMF review of Egypt's economic reform program supported by a 12-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), allowing the Egyptian authorities to draw about US$1.67 billion amid the global outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.