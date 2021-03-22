Tanzania: Samia Suluhu Hassan Becomes Tanzania's First Woman President

19 March 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Charles Kombe

Friday marked a new chapter of leadership in Tanzania as the first-ever female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, took the oath of office.

The inauguration was witnessed by members of the cabinet and former presidents at the statehouse in Dar es Salaam.

The 61-year-old Hassan was Magufuli's vice president, first elected with him in 2015 and re-elected last year. She will serve out the remaining four years of the late Magufuli's term, which ends in October 2025.

Some Tanzanian citizens say Hassan's new leadership could bring about positive changes to the country..

"We are praying [for] the best to her," Joseph Aboubakar, who lives in Dar es Salaam, told VOA. "Our mother has already taken the country's leadership and we believe she will lead the country in a good direction."

Aboubakar added that Hassan is not new to leadership, as she has been in a top position for more than five years.

Kyande Muro, a small kiosk owner in Dar es Salaam, said raising people's incomes would be the best thing the new president could do, and that he would like the new president to attract more investment in the country so people in the streets can find jobs.

Some see Hassan's presidency as challenging the stereotype that women cannot hold top leadership positions.

Rose Reuben, a chairperson of the Tanzania Media Women Association, said she believes that Tanzania is going to move forward under Hassan's leadership.

Magufuli died Wednesday in a Dar es Salaam hospital, twenty days after his last public appearance. The late president was rumored to be suffering from COVID-19, which he long denied was present in Tanzania. However, Hassan said he died of heart failure.

Magufuli will be buried next Thursday at his home in Chato, in the northwestern region of Geita.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.