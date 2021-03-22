Tanzania: President Samia Suluhu Hassan Calls for Unity As She Swears in

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's new President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has called on the country to unite and avoid pointing fingers after the death of her predecessor John Magufuli.

"This is a time to bury our differences, and be one as a nation," she said. "This is not a time for finger pointing, but it is a time to hold hands and move forward together.

For this to work, she urged Tanzanians to never look back, and to not let it affect the here and now.

Instead, the President added, what is needed is to concentrate on the future.

It is a time for weeping tears and comfort to each other, with a targeted goal being working together in building a new Tanzania that the late Magufuli was wishing to create, she added.

Describing him as a statesman and humble, President Hassan said, through actions late Magufuli had changed the image of the country.