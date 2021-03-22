Tanzania: Tax Administration and Taxation During Magufuli Era

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli, who on Wednesday evening succumbed to a rare heart condition, will be remembered for strengthening tax evasion crackdown, measures that saw revenue collection on an upward trend.

This was evidenced in December last year when the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) broke its own records in revenue collections by collecting Sh2.088 trillion in taxes that month alone.

That was the highest amount it has ever collected since it started operations on July 1, 1996.

When President Magufuli, who died at the age of 61, came to office in November, 2015, monthly revenue collection averaged Sh850 billion.

For Dr Magufuli, who died at about 6pm at Mzena Hospital in Dar es Salaam, to take revenue collection up, he had no option, but taking tough measures such as sealing tax evasion loopholes, a move that left severe pains to unscrupulous traders and investors.

The decision was at the expense of the country's interests and that is why it was greeted with cheers by the patriots who really understood that the President's intention was to take Tanzanians to the promised land flowing with milk and honey.