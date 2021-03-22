Tanzania: Dar RC Kunenge Bans All Festivities in the City for 21 Days

19 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Dar es Salaam residents are not allowed to conduct celebration or events during the 21 days of national mourning, the Regional commissioner Abubakary Kunenge has ordered.

The sixth President Samia Suluhu Hassan who was sworn in on Friday as Tanzania's first female president announced the 21 days of national mourning.

The announcement follows the sudden death of John Magufuli from a heart condition called atrial fibrillation on March 17 in Dar es Salaam who will be buried on Thursday of March 25 at his ancestral home in Chato, Geita region.

Kunenge told the city's residents to spend the prescribed days on mourning as a sign of paying respect to the loss of Tanzania's fifth President John Magufuli .

"President Samia Suluhu has declared 21 days of mourning and I will issue this order to you (residents) that during those days no events will be allowed in the city. I know that we are humble people who respect and value much of our Tanzanian traditions and customs. This is a tragic loss to the country so I cannot allow the celebrations to go on," said Kunenge

In another development the RC has directed the city's public transporters (daladala) to take the people to Uhuru Stadium where they will pay their last respects to the fallen president.

"I officially issue a permit for all transport agencies to take passengers to Uhuru Stadium regardless of the proper routes they are registered with. This permit is for two days, March 20 and March 21,"he said

He also called on the employers, from public and private sectors to allow their employees to go and pay their last respects at Uhuru Stadium.

