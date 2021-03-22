Tanzania: President John Magufuli to Be Buried On March 25 in Chato

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said President John Magufuli, who died on March 17 in Dar es Salaam, will be buried on Thursday of March 25 at his ancestral home in Chato , Geita region.

Speaking soon after her swearing in, she said the public will pay their last respects for five days from Saturday to Wednesday in different regions.

The President said the on March 20 (Saturday) body will be released from Lugalo Military Hospital and sent to St Peter's Catholic Church - Oysterbay for a requiem mass

"After the mass, the body of our beloved former President Magufuli will be moved to Uhuru Stadium in Temeke district where public leaders will pay their last respects to the fallen leader," she noted.

On the next day, March 21 (Sunday), Dar es Salaam residents will pay their last respects at Uhuru Stadium in Temeke district.