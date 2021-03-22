Tanzania: President John Magufuli to Be Buried On March 25 in Chato

19 March 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia, Lilian Ndilwa

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said President John Magufuli, who died on March 17 in Dar es Salaam, will be buried on Thursday of March 25 at his ancestral home in Chato , Geita region.

Speaking soon after her swearing in, she said the public will pay their last respects for five days from Saturday to Wednesday in different regions.

The President said the on March 20 (Saturday) body will be released from Lugalo Military Hospital and sent to St Peter's Catholic Church - Oysterbay for a requiem mass

"After the mass, the body of our beloved former President Magufuli will be moved to Uhuru Stadium in Temeke district where public leaders will pay their last respects to the fallen leader," she noted.

On the next day, March 21 (Sunday), Dar es Salaam residents will pay their last respects at Uhuru Stadium in Temeke district.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.