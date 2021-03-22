Nigeria: NAFDAC Urges Nigerians to Confirm Original Astrazeneca Vaccine Labels

22 March 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged Nigerians to check for the original label on the Astrazeneca vaccine being administered on them.

In a statement issued yesterday, the agency said the warning was imperative to ensure people did not risk being vaccinated with the fake Astrazeneca vaccine.

NAFDAC's Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who signed the statement explained that the original Oxford Astrazeneca University (AZOU) vaccine, had been contracted to India's world largest vaccine manufacturer, Serum Institute of India (SIIPL), to produce in large quantity.

"AZOU gave the license of its vaccine to Serum Institute of India PVT Ltd, (SIIPL), to manufacture this vaccine at a commercial scale. SIIPL is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world and the company got the license by signing the manufacturing agreement.

"SIIPL gave the vaccine the trade name COVISHIELD, it is the result of a cooperation and a technology transfer from AstraZeneca - University of Oxford to SIIPL.

"SIIPL is now the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally.

"More than 1.5 billion doses, which include Polio vaccine, Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps and Rubella," she said.

Adeyeye added that the vaccines manufactured by SIIPL were accredited by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and were being used in about 170 countries across the globe in their national immunisation programme.

She added that both COVISHIELD manufactured by SIIPL and COVID-19 vaccine Astrazeneca, manufactured by Astrazeneca/Oxford University vaccine are the same vaccine.

According to Adeyeye, ChAdOx1 nCoV- 19 coronavirus vaccines (Recombinant), COVISHIELD, was granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the World Health Organisation on Feb.15, and that it was one of the listed vaccines under the COVAX Facility.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

