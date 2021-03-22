South Africa: Home Affairs Offers Birth Registration Services During Long Weekend

21 March 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Home Affairs will over the long weekend offering birth registration services at health facilities throughout the country.

Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the registration weekend is held to assist parents to register their children within 30 days of birth, as required by the law.

This is the second weekend that the Department of Home Affairs is celebrating the Human Rights Month by extending services which can help parents and their children to access key government and other services.

"By registering births immediately or within the first 30 days of such births, parents contribute in promoting their children's human rights. Birth registration marks the beginning of the fulfilment of the constitutional right to citizenship and protects the child's right to a name and a nationality at birth. Failure to register the child is tantamount to denial of the child's right to citizenship," Qoza said.

Qoza said that during the first weekend registration drive on 13 March 2021, 2 060 births were registered.

"Home Affairs officials will be at offices at health facilities from 8am until 3pm daily, on 20 to 22 March 2021.

"We urge everyone who come to register their child to observe social distancing, sanitise their hands regularly and to wear their masks properly, covering their noses and mouths. Nobody will be assisted if they are not wearing their masks properly," Qoza said.

This year's Human Rights Day is commemorated under the theme: "The year of Charlotte Maxeke: promoting human rights in the Age of COVID-19".

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.