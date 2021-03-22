Tanzania: Lowassa Expresses Shock Over Magufuli's Death

FORMER Prime Minister Edward Lowassa said he has been extremely pained by the passing of President Dr John Magufuli.

The veteran politician sent his sincere condolences to the family, friends and people of Tanzania for the loss of the visionary leader.

In his statement issued on Friday, Lowassa remembered when he met Magufuli at the Parliament

"It's clear that the death, which has occurred almost four months since President Magufuli's re-election to serve his second term in office, has shocked the nation ... .," Lowassa insisted.

He has asked Tanzanians to support the newly sworn in President Samia Suluhu Hassan in order to lead the country to prosperity.

Lowassa who was CHADEMA's Presidential flag bearer in 2015 general election lost to CCM's Dr Magufuli.

The former Monduli MP rejoined his CCM in 2019 and Dr Magufuli, who was present at the meeting, was reported to have happily welcomed him back.