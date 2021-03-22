Tanzania: Lowassa Expresses Shock Over Magufuli's Death

19 March 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Digital Reporter

FORMER Prime Minister Edward Lowassa said he has been extremely pained by the passing of President Dr John Magufuli.

The veteran politician sent his sincere condolences to the family, friends and people of Tanzania for the loss of the visionary leader.

Read more https://dailynews.co.tz/news/2021-03-18605273a7e167e.aspx

In his statement issued on Friday, Lowassa remembered when he met Magufuli at the Parliament

"It's clear that the death, which has occurred almost four months since President Magufuli's re-election to serve his second term in office, has shocked the nation ... .," Lowassa insisted.

He has asked Tanzanians to support the newly sworn in President Samia Suluhu Hassan in order to lead the country to prosperity.

Read more https://dailynews.co.tz/news/2021-03-19605452c53df6b.aspx

Lowassa who was CHADEMA's Presidential flag bearer in 2015 general election lost to CCM's Dr Magufuli.

Read more https://dailynews.co.tz/news/2021-03-1960547853524ed.aspx

The former Monduli MP rejoined his CCM in 2019 and Dr Magufuli, who was present at the meeting, was reported to have happily welcomed him back.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.