South Africa: Update On the Succession of the Zulu Monarch

21 March 2021
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

Statement by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP

Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan and

Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation

In order to keep the nation abreast of matters related to the succession of the Zulu Monarch, the Royal Family has requested that I relate the following.

A meeting of senior members of the Royal Family was held at KwaKhethomthandayo Palace on Saturday where various matters were discussed, including matters related to His Majesty's will. It was decided that a meeting will be held on Wednesday morning with His Majesty's lawyers.

This is where the matter stands at present. Further updates will be provided after Wednesday's meeting.

Read the original article on IFP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Inkatha Freedom Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: IFP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Tanzania Bids Farewell to Magufuli as Suluhu Takes Reins
Tanzania Swears In First Woman President, Samia Hassan Suluhu
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Zimbabwean Prophet Uebert Faces Tough Times
The Three Major Challenges Facing Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.