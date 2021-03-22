South Africa: Update On the Succession of the Zulu Monarch

press release

Statement by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi MP

Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan and

Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation

In order to keep the nation abreast of matters related to the succession of the Zulu Monarch, the Royal Family has requested that I relate the following.

A meeting of senior members of the Royal Family was held at KwaKhethomthandayo Palace on Saturday where various matters were discussed, including matters related to His Majesty's will. It was decided that a meeting will be held on Wednesday morning with His Majesty's lawyers.

This is where the matter stands at present. Further updates will be provided after Wednesday's meeting.